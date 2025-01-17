'AITA for telling a plus-size woman that I love being skinny? She commented on my body.'

"AITAH for telling a plus size woman that I love being ‘skinny?'"

I dread going to my childhood friend's birthday party every year. We moved apart a decade ago, and even though I'll always care deeply about her, we are very different people now and her friend group reflects this.

She has one friend, let's call her Amanda, who...without fail... has to comment on my weight EVERY single time she sees me. 'You're so skinny!' 'Do you even eat?' 'Does your bf care that you don't have curves?' 'Your legs are like sticks!'

For the record - I eat plenty. I just have a fast metabolism which keeps me super thin. I keep a strong face when Amanda says these things to me, but truthfully she's touching on my worst insecurities and it makes me dread going to these parties every year.