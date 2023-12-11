'AITA for telling my dad and his wife that I don't regret missing their wedding?'

In the last couple of months my stepsister and half siblings (now 6 and 10) have asked me why I don't act sad that I missed the wedding. My stepsister said I don't act like I'm upset that we didn't get to do our sister dance at the wedding, something that she revealed to me and I was never told about by my dad or Eve. She also said I never act excited when dad and Eve talk about redoing their wedding with all of us there.

I confronted my dad and Eve about the whole sister dance and they said it was something they had planned to surprise us both with at the wedding, but I ruined it. We got together with dad's family Saturday. Eve brought up the wedding and was reminiscing about the almost perfect day and stuff like that.