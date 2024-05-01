"AITA for telling my dad he failed as a father after he refused to attend my wedding and told my husband to fix my attitude?"

My(24f) dad divorced mom when I was around 10. Growing up , he was rarely physically present for us. He did pay child support and helped us with education expenses but it always looked liked he was being the 'dad' in our lives by using his money only and not actually being there for us.

I sent him my wedding invitation and he said he will surely come (He only lives at one hour drive away from us.) My mom made me ask him if he is willing to walk me down the aisle and secretly I wanted that too but he politely refused which was of course very hurtful but I let it go and one of my brothers volunteered for this.