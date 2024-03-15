'AITA for telling my ex that it’s not my responsibility to help her?' MAJORLY UPDATED

Co-parenting with an ex is tricky no matter what, but it's extra complicated when your relationship was full-on volatile.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his ex he refuses to help support her new kids. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my ex that it’s not my responsibility to help her?"

I (31M) have a set of twins, Violet (16F) and Onyx (16M) with my ex Trisha 31 F. We were the definition of trailer trash. We were addicted to hard substances and dropped out of high school. Her parents had 8 kids in a 4 bedroom trailer so we couldn’t live with them so we lived with my mom. There was DV on both ends but because I was 6’5 I was always the problem.