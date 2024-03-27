'AITA for telling my father and stepmom I'm exchanging the gift they got my daughter?' UPDATED

Unfortunately, some people don't respect boundaries, no matter how many times you reinforce them.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her dad and stepmom she'll be returning the gift they got her daughter. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my father and stepmom I'm exchanging the gift they got my daughter?"

My daughter is turning 5 later this month. We have a trip coming up, so we decided to have her birthday party last Saturday instead. When we got home after the party, we helped our daughter open her gifts. The only ones she didn't open were the ones we realized were jewelry or clothing (she doesn't care about those, only the toys), which me and my husband opened without her.