'AITA for telling my friend his GF is disgusting because of her behavior at a party?' UPDATED

We spoke in detail about how in the past Danny has been similar to me in his attitude towards sex/PDA etc (not just our awkward high school fling, but every relationship he's had since) and how he used to be insecure when his ex girlfriends did anything that made him jealous. Over the years I've become really protective of him because he got hurt a lot.

Danny explained that Lucy has brought him out of his shell and he's much more outgoing now (the opposite of how our friend group has just kind of always been) but his social battery does die a lot quicker than hers which she is understanding of.