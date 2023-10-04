'AITA for telling MIL that I would never let her watch my baby?'

So, she came over here a few days ago and said something like "I need to get a crib for my house so she has somewhere to sleep". I asked why and she said "well for when I'm babysitting?"

Originally I told her that we wouldn't be needing a sitter for quite some time and she argued that I would need to go back to work and "daycares can't be trusted." I don't even know why it came out of my mouth but I said "neither can you. I wouldn't let you or a daycare watch my baby."

Now there's issues because everyone is pissed that I would bring up the fact that she's untrustworthy (except my husband but he is disappointed).

