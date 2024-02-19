'AITA for telling MIL to get out when she came over to do me a favor?'

The baby monitor was also unplugged from my wall, which would explain why I didn't hear my daughter at first. Well, I went back in to the kitchen and happened to see my MIL through the window on the back porch, talking on the phone.

So I go out and she's literally talking on my phone. So I interrupt her and ask why she has my cellphone and how long she had left my daughter screaming in the other room when she was supposed to be watching her and asked why my monitor had been unplugged. She goes "well I heard your phone ringing and it was my son so I answered it and took it outside so I wouldn't wake you and I unplugged the monitor so they baby wouldn't wake you if she did start crying.