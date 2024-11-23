Mom’s “tough love” comments on weight ignite bride's decision to assert independence. AITA?

I love my mom, and she does truly love me, but she isn’t a kind person. All through my teenage years, she made a lot of harsh comments about my appearance and my weight.

I’m a sensitive person, so this used to affect me a lot. I can usually take criticism fairly enough if it’s phrased nicely, but I can’t take it if there’s even a hint of mockery or meanness in it.

Anyway, it’s not that big of a deal now. Years back I was honest with mom that her comments really affected my self esteem and she seemed to tone it down. Occasionally she will still do it but not often. She just can’t help herself, I think, it’s her way of showing love but it makes me hate myself.