AITA for telling my mom I won't help her around the house because that's a woman's job?

So, I'm (28m) engaged to be married to my high-school sweetheart. Due to some financial insecurities we used to face we moved back with my parents for a little while until we were able to afford to rent an apartment.

I've lived with my parents in the past of course, then moved out with my fiancée for 2 years. Now we've moved with my parents for a while until the house we want to rent is available which will be in 2 months.

For context I have a married older sister who's in the brink of divorce with her husband because he's doing nothing around the house. He simply comes back from work and sits and plays until he goes to bed while my sister does all of the housework on top of her full time nursing job.