'AITA for telling my aunt to manage her own kid at a family event?' UPDATED

I want to start by saying that I absolutely love my baby cousin, Lily. She’s one of my favorite people in the world, and I see her as more of a little sister than a cousin. But during a recent family gathering, things got a little tense, and I’m left wondering if I handled the situation poorly.

I’m 24 (female) and part of a large, joint family with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and plenty of cousins. Since I work in another state, I only see everyone during holidays or special events. Being the oldest of my generation, I’ve always been close to my younger cousins, especially Lily, who’s just 4 years old. We have a two-decade age gap, but I adore her and babysit whenever I can.

She’s very attached to me and even sees my mom as a second mother.

Recently, I attended my younger brother’s birthday party—a rare chance to relax and catch up with family after a stressful year. Lily was there, of course, and as the youngest cousin, she didn’t have any playmates her age.