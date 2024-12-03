'AITA for telling my aunt to manage her own kid at a family event?' UPDATED

I want to start by saying that I absolutely love my baby cousin, Lily. She’s one of my favorite people in the world, and I see her as more of a little sister than a cousin. But during a recent family gathering, things got a little tense, and I’m left wondering if I handled the situation poorly.
I’m 24 (female) and part of a large, joint family with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and plenty of cousins. Since I work in another state, I only see everyone during holidays or special events. Being the oldest of my generation, I’ve always been close to my younger cousins, especially Lily, who’s just 4 years old. We have a two-decade age gap, but I adore her and babysit whenever I can.
She’s very attached to me and even sees my mom as a second mother.
Recently, I attended my younger brother’s birthday party—a rare chance to relax and catch up with family after a stressful year. Lily was there, of course, and as the youngest cousin, she didn’t have any playmates her age.
Naturally, she gravitated toward me. She kept pulling me away from the table to join her games, and I happily played with her for a while. When it was time for dinner, I even fed her because she refuses to eat unless it’s from her mom, my mom, or me.
After making sure she was settled, I handed her off to my grandma so I could grab a plate of food and enjoy the meal. I honestly thought she’d nap or play outside in the garden. But when I came back, I found chaos. Lily had pulled at the tablecloth, spilling several dishes and creating a huge mess.
She was crying because my aunt—her mother—had started scolding her, and the whole scene had become a disaster. Later, my aunt came up to me and, in a very pointed tone, said I should have kept an eye on Lily. She implied that the mess was my fault, essentially blaming me for not watching her. I was so shocked that I didn’t know how to respond at first.
But then I told her, as calmly as I could, that Lily is not my responsibility. She is her mother, and it’s ultimately her job to look after her. My aunt stormed off after that, and now my family group chats and calls are blowing up. My mom and grandparents are getting complaints about how “disrespectful” I was for speaking to my aunt that way.
I didn’t mean to cause any drama, but I genuinely feel like I did nothing wrong. I love Lily and always try to help out when I can, but I was hoping to enjoy this one event without being on babysitting duty the entire time. So now I’m wondering—AITA for standing up for myself? Or should I have handled things differently?
Spoedi_probes wrote:
NTA. You are 100% correct, Lily is not your responsibility. You handled it perfectly reasonably. Her Mother is no under no illusion that she can blame you for her poor parenting.
For anyone saying you should be looking after Lily, tell them that the next gathering you are deligating that responsibility to them. At the gathering remind the person (and everyone else) that they volunteered to watch Lily.
OP responded:
I wish I could say that in my group chats without everyone aiming for my head! Right now there are mostly neutral responses. A few say that I need to just apologise for my rude tone and smooth things over.
My mom and grandparents are on my side completely. My aunt is mom’s cousin but they were brought up like sisters so my mom is also getting messages from her. All I’m gonna say is, I’ve never been so motivated to go back to work.
[deleted] wrote:
Do not apologize to anyone. This will give them the idea they were right and you should have been watching her daughter. NTA. I would also decline any invitations in the future where they will be attending. Maybe they can latch on to another ‘family’ babysitter.
OP responded:
My mom also told me not to apologise to my aunt. But I don’t want to start a family war by saying that I wouldn’t attend any future events. I’m the oldest as I have said, and in my culture it comes with a shit ton of responsibilities. Don’t get me wrong, I had a good childhood.
I love all my extended families even if there are occasional hiccups. But this is the first time my aunt (a second mom growing up) has blown up on me about anything. My mom wouldn’t allow anyone to talk to me that way at all. No one.
So, maybe she is showing her true colours now? I sure hope not. I hope this is just stress or something. I know it’s wishful thinking. But I only come back home when I’m free from work. I don’t want my safe harbour to be ruined because of this.
LakeGlen4287 wrote:
NTA. I would have said the same thing.
"I love Lily and enjoy playing with her. But Auntie, I'm not responsible for Lily. I'm here to visit and have dinner with my whole family, including Lily, but not just Lily."
Hey, everyone! Thanks for all the advice and support. I’m back in my city now, and things have finally calmed down after what felt like endless family drama. I’ll start work tomorrow, so I thought I’d share an update on how everything unfolded.
As I mentioned, my aunt had been calling and leaving messages nonstop after the incident. My mom—who is absolutely my superhero—told me to stand my ground and not give in to the pressure. She even stepped in to handle things herself. On Sunday, she went to my aunt’s house and, according to my cousin Carl (fake name), tore her a new one.
Apparently, my mom didn’t hold back. She called out my aunt’s behavior, her deadbeat husband, and her overly controlling parenting style. It turns out, my aunt has been clashing with pretty much everyone in the family, collecting grudges like Pokémon cards. I hadn’t realized how bad things had gotten since I’ve been away for work.
Here’s some context I learned later: Lily had a few health scares as a baby, which led my aunt to become a full-blown helicopter mom. She barely lets Lily out of the house unless it’s to visit our family. Even her preschool is run by my uncle (aunt’s brother), and my aunt pulls her out of school whenever she feels like it.
According to Carl, Lily is lucky to have some freedom when she stays at our house, which explains why she’s so attached to me and my mom. While my mom was handling my aunt, I had a beach day with my brother. It was just the two of us, and we had the best time eating ice cream and building sandcastles. It felt nostalgic, like revisiting our childhood memories of living by the coast.
It also made up for not celebrating his birthday properly due to all the chaos. Monday was a relaxed day at home with my cousins. My grandma even brought Lily over so I could say goodbye before heading back. Getting her out of my aunt’s house was apparently a battle in itself, but I’m so grateful I got to spend a few hours with her. She’s such a joy, and I’ll miss her terribly.
Now, for the funny bit: Carl called me shortly after I posted my original story. His exact words? “Breaking out of the prison, are we? Right behind you, sis.” He’s been cracking jokes about the whole situation ever since, which has definitely lightened the mood. As for my aunt, she’s still trying to stir up drama, but most of the family is on my side.
Once the truth came out, it became clear that her accusations about me “neglecting” Lily were ridiculous. Everyone knows how much I adore Lily, and I’ve always been there for her when I could. After reading all the comments and advice, I’ve decided not to apologize. I would have considered it just to keep the peace, but she’s blown this so far out of proportion that it’s not worth it.
My mom has told her to stop acting like a child and quit spamming the family group chats. (Her words, not mine!) At this point, I’m putting the drama behind me. Almost everyone in the family has reassured me that I did nothing wrong, so I’m moving forward with a clear conscience. Thank you again to everyone who helped me see this situation clearly—I truly appreciate it!
YakActual4869 wrote:
Good for you and glad to see a parental figure have their kids back for once!
OP responded:
Thank you! My mom is truly the most bada-s person I know. I’m so grateful she is always there to support me—it means everything to have someone like her in my corner.
EllaGZS wrote:
Wow, it sounds like your mom really took charge and handled things with grace! I’m glad to hear most of the family is on your side, and it’s awesome you got to spend quality time with Lily. It’s so refreshing to see you standing your ground and not letting the drama get to you. I’m sure your mom’s words to your aunt were exactly what was needed sometimes you just have to put people in their place!
Miserable-Alarm5963 wrote:
I was forced to apologise to my Aunt when I was 17 for something that wasn’t my fault and she blew out of proportion now at 45 I have spoken less than 100 words to her since that day and am still mildly vexed with my parents about it. Stand your ground it will work out better for everyone in the end.