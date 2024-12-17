'AITA for telling my aunt's husband she was cheating on him? I regret it already.' UPDATED

My aunt would also say stuff like her husband didn't really care about our family and only cared about his side other than that never heard anything bad about him. But the way she made him sound I was more or less just like "do you not my problem." My grandmother died recently and one of her biggest things she kept saying was that she was sorry to everyone for anything she did to them.

Knowing her my mother and two aunts there's a lot of secrets lying and manipulation. I pretty much got to the point of not wanting to carry that burden anymore, I don't really care to know more about their relationship honestly I just know how she would talk about him to myself and then the guy she cheated with started talking to my boyfriend about stuff that made it infinitely worse.