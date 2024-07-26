'AITA for telling my best friend's fiancé their child isn't his right before the wedding?'

I met him privately and told him everything. As expected, he was devastated. He confronted Emily, and things blew up. They called off the wedding and have since separated.

Emily is furious with me. She accused me of lying to sabotage her happiness, claiming I'm secretly in love with Mark and wanted to drive them apart. This couldn't be further from the truth, but now our friendship is in shambles. Some of our mutual friends are also angry at me, saying I should have stayed out of it.