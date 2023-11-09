'AITA for telling my BF that he has a long-term medical condition and I don’t feel sorry for him?'

I (25F) and my boyfriend (26M) have been a relationship for 4 years now. My bf has a thing where if anything interrupts his peace then he gets very upset. For example, when we got our puppy, he was not used to having him around at first and gets upset that his home is no longer a place for him to relax after work because he bites his leg wanting to play. After a while, he does get accustomed to the new changes (now he loves our dog).