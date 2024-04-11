'AITA for telling my biological father I don’t want him to walk me down the aisle at my wedding?'

After he said this I called him saying that he wouldn’t be walking me down the aisle, that my stepdad and Pop (grandfather on my mum’s side) would be since they had been my father figures. My biological father didn’t like that, saying that it was his right as my father to walk me down the aisle.

I then responded with “Just because you’re my biological father doesn’t mean you have the right to do anything. You’ve never been a father to me so why should you have the privilege to walk me down the aisle at my wedding." He was silent after that. A moment of silence passed before I hung up.