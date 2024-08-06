'AITA for telling my BF I don't care about his trauma after he lashed out at my birthday?'

I also told Adam, who insisted on staying the whole time. On my birthday, everyone was enjoying the arcade—except Adam. He was on his phone in a corner the whole night, and when I asked if he wanted to play, he said he was fine just watching. I asked him if he was okay and he snapped and told me to quit asking.

Friends were shocked, since Adam is usually chill, and throughout the night people were taking me aside and asking if everything was alright between us. Regardless, we had a pretty good time. When I got home I called Adam to see if he was okay.