'AITA for telling my boyfriend I don’t want his brother living with us? He's a mooch.' UPDATED

He says that he will not let his brother be homeless and if he stays with us he would only let him stay for 3 months, but I know it would be longer. If he can’t find a place in a year what will an additional 3 months do. It would be one thing if I got along well with his brother, but his brother constantly makes rude comments and relies on everyone else to help him.

Just this year my boyfriend has given him his old car for free, pays for his car insurance and paid to fix his gaming computer. My boyfriend and I just got into an explosive fight over this and it ended with him basically saying I have no say in this decision and if it comes down to it his brother will live with us.