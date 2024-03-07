Jeweler tells her boyfriend of 7 years that all the jewelry he's bought her is fake. AITA?

"AITA for telling my boyfriend the jewelry he bought me is fake?"

This happened on Valentine’s Day and it’s still been on my mind. I am 32 and female, my BF is 36 male, we have been together 7 yrs. We have a very good relationship, but he has not proposed. We both have decent jobs, we bought a house together, cars together, we raise our kids together.

A couple of holidays he has bought me jewelry. It has always been thoughtful, and things that I have wanted and liked that he remembered from a conversation. Let me also tell you that I am a jeweler for a big jewelry company. I get a very good discount of jewelry that would apply to him shopping for me. It’s not hard for me to see when something is fake as I inspect and fix other people jewelry all day.