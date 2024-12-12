"AITA for telling my boyfriend to save food for my kids?"

My bf (44M) and I (40F) cohabitate. We both have two children each from previous marriages (14M, 13M and 10M, 8F, respectively) from previous marriages. We have split some of the household responsibilities and over time it has become my responsibility to provide groceries for us all.

Recently we have had some disagreements about how and what we feed the children but I have been incorporating his feedback.

During the week when we have all four kids with us, his two kids get up and off to school a little earlier than my kids (about 10-15 min difference in routine). He makes his breakfast for his kids and then I make breakfast for mine after they leave.