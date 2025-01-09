'AITA for telling my boyfriend’s parents off?' 'I just...snapped.'

"AITA for telling my boyfriend’s parents off and thinking about breaking up because he never stands up for me?"

I (27F) have been with my boyfriend (29M) for almost two years now. For the most part, things are good between us when it’s just us two. But whenever we visit his parents, everything falls apart. His mom and dad (let’s call them Mary and John) are... a lot.

They criticize everything about me. My clothes? Not “classy” enough. My job? “Oh, that’s not really stable, is it?” Even the way I talk gets picked apart sometimes. I try to brush it off, but it’s like death by a thousand cuts. And it’s not just the comments. Whenever we’re at their house, they treat me like their personal servant.