'AITA for telling my brother he shouldn't have had kids?'

Boomer_Dook said:

NTA. "If something bad happens" sounds like an oblique threat and we don't negotiate with terrorists.

R0ck3tSc13nc3 said:

NTA. You're a more generous sibling than me. I would have given them or loaned them them no money ever. That's not how we were raised. We were raised to be independent and self-supporting by 16. I've never gotten money from my family they never asked me for money from me, not even sure where this would start.