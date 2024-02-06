"AITA for telling my brother his girlfriend is not allowed in my house again?"

I haven't seen my brother in 5 years due to both of us being in the military. He finally came to visit with his girlfriend that he's been with for 3 years. His visit it already cut from 2 weeks to 4 days because she has to go back to work. They also brought their dog, but forgot the kennel, so I went and bought one.

We have a guest room, where she stayed for 90 percent of the visit. When they arrived, she did not speak to anyone, which could be attributed to social anxiety. When my wife cooked dinner, she did not thank her for the meal nor did she rinse her plate, just left it on the table.