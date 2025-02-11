'AITA for telling my brother's girlfriend that she's weird as hell? She is jealous of me.'

I (F19) and my twin brother have what I would consider a normal Brother, Sister relationship. We both still live at home with our parents. And have similar hobbies.
We're not attached at the hip or anything like that, but when both chilling at home we'll often play videogames together or do something we both enjoy, for example we both like those intricate lego sets and will help each other build them and stuff while we just chat about s--t.
But we have separate lives and do different things too. My brother now has a girlfriend, which is great, I'm happy for him, I myself have a boyfriend who I've been with for the last year or so.
My brother has been with his girlfriend for the last couple of months. Whenever my boyfriend comes over, my brother is kind to him and they really get along, so they've become friends which is nice, but then me and my boyfriend will go and do things. It's not like my brother is some third wheel in my relationship, like I said, we have separate lives, but its nice that my boyfriend and him get along.
And I'd love to do the same with his girlfriend but she just DOESN'T like me. I try. But I get nothing from her. And its not a case of her being shy or anything. There's tension there for some reason, I can feel it, though I try to push it aside and be nice to her, it's very clear she has no interest in being my friend or even talking to me.
She turned up at our house yesterday, my brother wasn't actually expecting her or anything but he invited her in. We were in the middle of a game thing that wouldn't take much longer so he said "I'll just finish this with (sis) and then we can go chill or do something."
She rolled her eyes slightly and sat down on the sofa next to him in the living room while we finished up doing this two player thing. When we were done (like not even 10 minutes later,) he handed me the other controller and she side eyed me and said "finally."
So I just decided to say something. I'll literally write how the conversation went.
Me: Do you have some kind of problem with me?
Her: No?
Me: Seems like you do, why did you side eye then? And why are you always so weird with me?
Her: You two are always together. It's weird.
Me: (looks at my BROTHER, then back at her) We're actually not, believe it or not, we have our own lives.
Her: Always seems like you're together, all the time.
My brother: (at her, uncomfortable by this interaction) Babe...
Me: He's my brother, we live in the same house (laughs)
Her: (gets annoyed that I laughed) Whatever, it's weird.
Me: No, YOU'RE f--kin weird (turns away to boot up another game to play myself)
Her: (storms off upstairs)
My Brother: (follows her)
I didn't see them for another few hours then they went out, he stayed at her place that night. Today he came home, and I wouldn't say he was annoyed at me, but he let me know that his girlfriend was upset that I called her weird. And feels like she can't come over here anymore. (Which is really dramatic tbh.)
I explained to him that she IS weird, for whatever weird problem she seems to have with me and him, I asked him "Do you ever see my boyfriend getting weird about you and me?" He said No, and that I have a point. I told him she treats me like I'm some kind of "threat" and that's WEIRD! I've been nothing but nice to her and she gives me nothing back. He said he'd noticed that.
I told him his relationships are none of my business, but shes weird as f--k for the way she is with me. But I told him I'd be willing to talk to her, or maybe he should, to see why she's like this. I don't know what her problem is. 🫤
So WITA in that situation?
quizzicalturnip wrote:
NTAH. She’s jealous of his sibling. Is she jealous of your mother, too? Is any woman allowed to talk to him? If he stays with her, he’s so screwed. She’s crazy.
Caspian4136 wrote:
NTA.
She needed to be called out on her bullshit. Clearly she's jealous that you and your TWIN F--KING BROTHER are so close. Like it's bad to be close with your sibling?
No doubt he got an earful from her, but at least he's noticed how she acts. Hopefully he smartens up and it doesn't last that much longer. She'll do whatever she can to drive a wedge between you two, and probably the rest of the family. She's the type that needs constant attention.
trayC-lou wrote:
She’s jealous, basically because your a female twin, if you were a guy there’d be no issue, but yes she is f--in weird, creepy and crazy that she clearly feels threatened by the fact your female. You said your piece so personally I think it’s up to your bro to stand his ground and sort this out and tell her that her attitude to you ain’t nice or justified.
muted-inspector-7715 wrote:
NTA. I envy you a bit. I (47m) also have a twin sister. We get along wonderfully now, but our relationship was strained during our teen years. It would have been nice to have had this with her.
Candypoppanda wrote:
NTA. Sounds like princess syndrome. She's jealous that he's not always busy with her, and you're also female and his twin, she doesn't even have to suspect anything intimate(which would be totally sick anyway), it's enough that he doesn't spontaneously drop everything for her when your highness appears. I think it's such an attention thing for her.
Normally he would have had to clarify this with his girlfriend, not you. However, it doesn't work that you feel uncomfortable with her in your own home just because she can't share his attention.
Desperate_Affect_332 wrote:
NTA. You are witnessing the raising of the first red flag, division. Separate the target from his family when they refuse to recognize you as their supreme ruler. Next step is gaslight the family and it looks like she has a headstart.
bordumb wrote:
NTA. And from my experience, her weird behavior is likely masking some really deep insecurity. If I had to guess, she feels threatened by anyone who takes time and attention away from her. Does she seem controlling of your brother? Like, does she demand a lot of his attention, more so than seems healthy? If so, could be a massive red flag (as if this incident wasn’t already).