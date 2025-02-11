'AITA for telling my brother's girlfriend that she's weird as hell? She is jealous of me.'

So I just decided to say something. I'll literally write how the conversation went. Me: Do you have some kind of problem with me? Her: No?

Me: Seems like you do, why did you side eye then? And why are you always so weird with me? Her: You two are always together. It's weird.

Me: (looks at my BROTHER, then back at her) We're actually not, believe it or not, we have our own lives. Her: Always seems like you're together, all the time.

My brother: (at her, uncomfortable by this interaction) Babe... Me: He's my brother, we live in the same house (laughs) Her: (gets annoyed that I laughed) Whatever, it's weird.

Me: No, YOU'RE f--kin weird (turns away to boot up another game to play myself) Her: (storms off upstairs) My Brother: (follows her)