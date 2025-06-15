Woman wonders if she is wrong for telling cousin his Japanese tattoo doesn't say what he thinks it does. AITA?

We laughed about it, but man, he was probably laughing out of embarrassment. The poor dude. After the wedding my brother told me off and said I should've let it be. My mom said she disagreed and he needed to know about his own tattoo. That sparked a big debate in the car.

I can't believe my cousin is now one of those white guys with a gibberish aesthetic tattoo in an asian language. He just wanted his daughter's name! I feel like that tattoo artist scammed him. Am I the AH for telling my cousin his tattoo wasn't done right?

EDIT: Thanks for telling me what you think. I didn't even consider pulling him aside or messaging him in private until you guys brought it up! That's exactly what I should've done.