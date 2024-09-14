'AITA for telling my cousin that it's her fault her patient may regress in her treatment?'

My cousin's opinion on this situation was that it was totally ridiculous and she let her patient have it. In her words, she sternly told her patient to grow up, and that her antics were ridiculous.

Her patient's sister explained that she had a genuine phobia and to be patient with her, but cousin responded that it wasn't her job to deal with anybody's irrational fears, and not to waste anybody's time. Cousin placed the IV in while the patient was "hysterical" and left the room. Later, the patient's sister requested to not have my cousin as her nurse again.

At some point, cousin was confronted by the sister, who called her a "nasty troll" for talking to the patient in that way, and berating somebody who was going through a hard time facing her fears.