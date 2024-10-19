'AITA for telling my dad that he has ruined our family legacy?'

Between this remote cabin and taking early retirement, he and my mom have managed to use it all and are now imposing on me to give them more money for a cabin that I will probably never use (as I live in the UK).

Going to the old farmhouse was fine before because it was much closer to an airport, could fit us all, and was accessible year-round. We can't even use this cabin for Christmas.

The way I see it, my parents have completely ruined our family legacy because of their greed and they can't even see it. If I ever have kids, they will never get to experience all the family history at the farmhouse like I did.