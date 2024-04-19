'AITA for telling my dad what my mom did with a pie at a grocery store?' + UPDATE

I told her she had to go tell someone because when they drop stuff on the ground at the bakery they automatically throw it away. My mom gets mad at me and tells me to leave it alone. I told her no go tell someone or at least buy it because you can’t just do that and the pie was a tad damaged I saw it. My mom gets even madder and tells me to get over it and shut up.

Anyway we got home and my mom left for a walk with the dog and I told my dad what happened. My dad got mad and told my mom what she did was wrong and she should’ve at least bought it especially cause there are freaking cameras !!