'AITA for not comforting my ex-boyfriend's crying daughter, and saying: 'it's not my problem?'

It all came to a head one night while they were at my house. We had ordered food and I went to go pick it up. When I got back I found John in my dining room, sweeping up the remains of my grandmother's antique pitcher. My grandmother meant the world to me so seeing the pitcher destroyed broke my heart.

I demanded to know what happened and Tia gave me a smirk and said, "Oops. It was an accident." I asked her how it was "an accident" and she just shrugged and said something like, "I think I bumped the table and it just fell off." There's no way that can happen. My dining table is heavy.

You would have to slam yourself into it to even shake that pitcher.

I told them to leave and spent the rest of the night crying. The next day I called John and told him I couldn't do this anymore. He tried to talk me out of it, but my mind was made up. Fast forward to two days ago. I leave work and there's Tia.