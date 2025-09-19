'AITA for telling my ex’s parents the truth about their son and why we broke up?'

So me 26 female and my ex 27 male broke up after 8 years together I know long time. So back story, last year in December he went to Colombia for his brother 40th birthday. After his trip he posted on facebook the pictures of his trips.
Cool I didn’t think much of it, until I notice a girl hearted only the picture he was in by himself. I asked him about it and told me he didn’t know who the girl was. I didn’t push further because I didn’t see a need too.
Come around April he brings up about going on a solo trip to Brazil for 2 week. I asked him if I could go since he knew Brazil was somewhere I’ve always wanted to go. He said no he wants to go solo to become more confident and grow as a person. As well learn about the culture and explore.
Since he was the youngest and is in the military he has always had people telling him what to do. I was like okay I trust him, he reassured me everything was going to be okay between us that he loved me and was coming back to me.
Once on his trip he would decline my calls and only want to text me. I thought this was weird. Didn’t push it and just waited. The day after he was back and he was showing me pictures of the trip.
That is when I see it him and a girl on his pictures gallery. I began to question him whose this girl is. First he lies and says he meant this girl in Brazil. Then when I tell him to delete the girls number. That’s when I see the name. The same name of the girl that liked his Facebook picture. He explains when he was in Columbia that girl came up to him and they exchange numbers and said he was single.
He says he snuck her in to his air bnb he was sharing with his brothers and they slept together. That then a month before his trip the girl reached out to him and invited her to Brazil. I couldn’t believe it, for the past 8 months he looks me in the eyes and lied to me. Besides that had relationships with this other girl, texted her while I slept next to him.
We tried to work it out for a week after. Because I truly loved him. 8 years of my life with him since I was 18. We had a future plan out. One day he told me we should break up because there wasn’t trust in the relationship anymore. So I said okay, grab his phone and walk out to the living room to show his parents. We were living in his parent’s house.
I told his parents everything because they deserved to know that type of person he was. Most importantly because they didn’t raise him to be that way. His mom went to the room to yell at him and his dad stayed to calm me down since I was crying. I even showed his parents the messages and photos they exchange. After his dad calmed me down for a bit.
I went to the room and seen him crying in his bed while his mom was screaming at him. His mom walked out, once she saw me and told him he needs to apologize to me and sort his out. As I was packing my things to leave. He began to yell at me about I had no right to tell his parents that and it should have been him to tell them and decide if he would tell his parents the whole story.
I look him dead in the eyes and said, I do have every right to tell them. Because I know you won’t have told them. To keep your image clean. One thing to notice was my ex was always seem at the sweet guy that’s loved and care for me. That exactly what I told him too, that he wouldn’t have told anyone because what he did because he’s selfish and narcissistic.
His parents cried once I said my goodbyes, it hurt seeing his dad cry because that man was always so serious person. It hurt knowing I lost my other family. My ex walked me to my car and told me he forgive me for telling his parents. Then asked if we could drive to get ice cream to talk to have closure.
I told him what is wrong with you?? Got in my car and left drove around for a bit before having to call my parents if I can move in with them again. So AITA for telling my ex’s parents the reason we broke up?
Natenat04 said:
If the truth makes one look bad, it isn't the truth's fault, or the messenger.
PersonalSignature585 said:
Nta. Best to get your side of the story out there before he can twist it to fit his narrative
janus1981 said:
I’m so sorry but you handled it as well as you could. The sheer audacity of him “forgiving” you for telling his parents the real story?!! Wtaf?! You’re well shot of that. It’s lovely how his parents were with you. I know you’ve lost the future you envisioned but your actual future would’ve been him doing this to you regularly. You have better things ahead.
grayblue_grrl said:
NTA. IF you hadn't shown them the evidence, he'd have spun the tale that YOU were cheating on him. Liars and cheats usually do.