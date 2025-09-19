'AITA for telling my ex’s parents the truth about their son and why we broke up?'

I told his parents everything because they deserved to know that type of person he was. Most importantly because they didn’t raise him to be that way. His mom went to the room to yell at him and his dad stayed to calm me down since I was crying. I even showed his parents the messages and photos they exchange. After his dad calmed me down for a bit.

I went to the room and seen him crying in his bed while his mom was screaming at him. His mom walked out, once she saw me and told him he needs to apologize to me and sort his out. As I was packing my things to leave. He began to yell at me about I had no right to tell his parents that and it should have been him to tell them and decide if he would tell his parents the whole story.