'AITA for telling my family, 'I told you so' after my cousin showed her true colors?'

I always knew there was something off with her. She was also very jealous of her younger sister that has autism. So much to the point that she would put screw drivers in her wall. She had lied and manipulated and done some immoral things, not just to me but others. So, I cut contact with her, but I kept a close relationship with her Mother.

Now to present...Her Mother had been asking for years for me to reconcile with her daughter, at least for her. My Aunts' health was not good, and I figured, for her, I would reconcile but keep my distance. I had talked to Dee twice before her Mother got extremely sick right after Christmas 2023.