'AITA for telling my family no more to monthly family dinners?' 'They said she should cook better.'

But they enjoyed watching the rest of the family dig a hole. When the rest of my family heard it was my wife's food and not mine? They tried so hard to backtrack on all the nice stuff.

The rest of the dinner went in tense silence and my wife's eyes were opened. I told her I was done with these dinners and she was my priority. She felt a little bad. I told her we could have dinners with my younger brother and sister sometimes. It's less stress anyway.

When we didn't show up to last months dinner or this one, my parents and siblings started asking questions. I told them each time we weren't going again but missing two made it sink in. They told me we need to be there. I said never again. My wife doesn't deserve their disrespect.