'AITA for telling my fiancé he can't wear the dress at our wedding?' UPDATED

It's totally great if he wants to experiment and be more on the non binary side, but weddings aren't the appropriate place to announce that to the world. It's like taking a day that should be about you two as a couple and turning it into something that is celebrating who he wants to be. Both are great, but they shouldn't have to compete on the same day.

HelenAngel said:

NAH. As a side note that I didn’t see anyone else mention yet, most wedding dresses are horribly uncomfortable & also super expensive. From a practicality perspective, he should try on some wedding dresses or formal dresses first just so he has an idea of what they’re like.