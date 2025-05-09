'AITA for telling my fiancé I won’t help pay the mortgage if my name isn't on it?'

For some background, I, 29F and my fiancé 30M have been together for 10 years. We had a baby back in 2020 and I lost my job around the same time. Our lease to our apartment was up and my grandma offered for us to move in with her so we did. We basically had our own little apartment rent free.
I had thrown the idea of going to school out there and everyone agreed it was a good idea, my fiancé paid for it and my grandma watched my baby while I went to class. I graduate this semester (I did part time for a couple semesters). My fiancé has been making 90K a year for the past couple years and 70K when we first moved in. He’s saved a good amount of money.
We agreed to wait to get married until I finished school and we could buy a house together. We’ve been looking at houses more seriously for a past couple months and found one we both love. We started talking to a mortgage broker and that’s when he dropped the bomb on it being HIM and ONLY HIM on the mortgage and the deed.
He said I wouldn’t have anything to do with it. I didn’t say anything in the meeting but afterwards I told him I thought WE were buying the house together and I’d pay half the mortgage. He said I would be paying half the mortgage but my name just wouldn’t be on it. So I told him that would mean I’d have no right to the house and he said he knew?!!
He said since he saved the 40% down that it’s only fair that he has the rights to the house in case we end things. I told him if that’s what he wants to do then I’m not paying for the mortgage. I said this isn’t a partnership and if he just wants his own place fine but I’m not paying for it. He called me a b#$ch saying that he paid for everything for the past few years including my schooling.
I told him I stayed home and watched our child so we didn’t have to pay for daycare and that ended up saving us money since I would’ve been only able to work part time. He said he didn’t care and I need to pay for half since I already agreed to it. So internet, AITA for refusing to pay the mortgage?
vivid-awareness191 wrote:
NTA. If your name isn't on the deed, don't pay the mortgage. Honestly, I'd debate moving into a house that was just his and then getting married.
If he wants help with the mortgage, then he has to accept that you will also own the house.
OP responded:
This was the original agreement. This is the first I've heard of me not being on the deed or mortgage.
ogo7 wrote:
Are you still living in your grandma’s place rent free? If so, I’d stay there and start saving for your own down payment.
Western_Fuzzy wrote:
OP, do not marry this man. You currently have a free place to live, and he wants you to pay half the mortgage to increase his equity. If anything goes wrong, he’ll be living large on your contributions (childcare, the free apartment that you got him to facilitate saving, and half the mortgage you would have paid up until that point) and you’ll be out on your a$$.
He pulled a bait & switch on you in the most demeaning way in front of a broker, then called you a b--ch. Like other commenters, I doubt this is the first time he’s shown you who he is. Regardless, believe him. He doesn’t value you or respect you or your very real contributions at all. NTA.
Shingingsir wrote:
NTA! First of all he should never call you a bi*ch, that is so disrespectful. Second of all, while it is significant he put 40% down, it’s not like you were goofing off. You took care of your child, you were in school; it’s a partnership. It doesn’t sound like he wants a partnership. The only reason he was able to save so much is because of you and your family’s help.
You are so smart not to pay a mortgage on a house you don’t own. Do NOT accept him owning that house when he explicitly said it because if you break up he gets to keep it. Not that it would necessarily mean that if you get divorced, but it would help his case.
I can’t imagine this is the first time he’s shown some selfish or resentful behavior. You should have a serious discussion and think of starting counseling to work through this. At any rate, don’t let yourself be financially edged out or at yourself and your child up to fail. Good luck!
Money-Possibility-606 wrote:
NTA. Do NOT go into that deal, and do NOT marry this man. The reason he was able to save the money for the down payment is because he's lived rent-free the last few years! And he only had that freedom because of you and your family! I would think long and hard about staying involved with this man. Don't think that you owe him anything just because he's the father of your child.
His reasoning is absolutely illogical. He's selfish and cruel. He calls you names. A real man who loves his partner WANTS her to be taken care of financially if something happens to him. If your name isn't on the house and something happens to him, you're screwed!
He doesn't care about you, doesn't respect the contributions you've made to his life, and doesn't respect you. Does this man even like you? If my husband called me that word, it'd be over for that alone. I would never tolerate disrespect like that, and I would not allow my son to grow up in a house with a man who thought so little of me.