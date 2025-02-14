'AITA for telling my fiancée to stop being a brat?' 'My mom is not happy.'

"AITA for telling my fiancée to stop being a brat?"

My fiancée and mom are fighting because my fiancée wanted a wedding at this lake in the mountains that she talked about before the engagement. We visited every year and it’s almost tradition to hike up there and camp there and there is more hiking past that point that we make a long weekend of it.

My mom is not happy because she is not fit enough for the hike. Her family is because they are a hikers but my mom has knee issues and is overweight and cannot do anything too difficult. This hike is 6 km to get to the lake and everyone in the wedding party can do it.