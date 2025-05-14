'AITA for telling my foster sister she ruined Mother’s Day? My parents are mad at me.'

The internet had a lot to say in response.

scarletmahogany wrote:

There's a lot of much older adults here saying "soft/gentle YTA" but you're close-ish to my age. I'll just say it. You're absolutely TA.

"I didn't think I did anything wrong because I just told her the truth." Is it the truth? It sounds like you were angry and wanted to be cruel towards someone who is already pretty defenseless because you don't know how to communicate your own needs to your parents.

Even if it is true, is it necessary or kind? Absolutely not. Sure, your parents might not be very receptive to them, and they might not have had the best judgement to bring a 9yo into this dynamic without fully explaining things to you. But use some critical thinking skill here, kid.