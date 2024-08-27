'AITA for telling my friend at a wedding that the bride hates her?' 'She gave them $700.'

"AITA for telling my friend at a wedding that the bride hates her?"

So for some context my boyfriend (27m) and I (26F) were invited to his best friend's wedding. The bride ended up inviting me on her bachelorette party in Niagara falls. I get to her house the day of and me, the bride and 4 other girls are sitting at the table talking while we wait for one more to show up.

In that time the bride starts to talk sh#@ about her fiance's best friend (who is also one of my good friends) saying how she hates her and how she doesn't even want her to come to the wedding so she made sure to sit her at a sh$#ty table where she didn't know anyone, then proceeds to laugh about it and says more bad stuff about her.