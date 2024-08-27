'AITA for telling my friend at a wedding that the bride hates her?' 'She gave them $700.'

So for some context my boyfriend (27m) and I (26F) were invited to his best friend's wedding. The bride ended up inviting me on her bachelorette party in Niagara falls. I get to her house the day of and me, the bride and 4 other girls are sitting at the table talking while we wait for one more to show up.
In that time the bride starts to talk sh#@ about her fiance's best friend (who is also one of my good friends) saying how she hates her and how she doesn't even want her to come to the wedding so she made sure to sit her at a sh$#ty table where she didn't know anyone, then proceeds to laugh about it and says more bad stuff about her.
Skip forward to the wedding....my friend (the one the bride hates) shows up and is so incredibly happy to be there, keeps talking about how happy she is for them and so on. She goes on to tell me that she gave them $700 as a wedding gift.
I hesitated to tell her at first but then thought "if I was in her shoes, I would want to know" so I told her what the bride had said about her. She ended up taking the money back and was really upset about the situation.
Weeks go by andi think nothing of it until I get a text from the bride asking me why I lied about what she said (I never lied) she continued to b me out and we no longer talk. Am I the ahole here?
spoonman_82 said:
NTA. Bride is pissy she didn't get the cash. Horrible position to be in you did the right thing tho telling the other friend. I'd want to know too.
Any_Roll_184 said:
NTA...the bride sounds like a horrible human.
Baby_sophieee said:
NTA. You were put in an awkward situation and ultimately chose to be honest with your friend. It's understandable that the bride is upset, but she's deflecting the blame instead of acknowledging her own unkind behavior.
Organic_Weekend7205 said:
NTA for spilling the tea! The bride was being a total snake, and your friend deserved to know the truth—especially after dropping $700 on a gift. Sure, the bride’s mad, but if she didn’t want her trash talk exposed, she shouldn’t have been talking trash in the first place!
FindingFit6035 said:
NTA. You did the right thing telling your friend. The bride is just sour she doesn't get $700 for free.
EZCarter040 said:
Unpopular opinion but YTA. At least how you’ve described it, it sounds very juvenile. You could’ve approached the topic at a better time and in a better setting. Maybe before the wedding so your friend could make a better decision about whether or not to attend, whether to discuss the issue with the groom, etc.