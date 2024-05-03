'AITA for telling my friend that her marriage will never be as good as mine?'

How did you get yours to accept your weight-gain?" I think what broke me is the assumption that my husband is mean naturally & he needed me changing him to be kind

So I finally straight up told her she will never have as happy a marriage with him as I have with my love. Specifically because she married someone who doesnt even like her, much less love her. I told her she can't change trash into gold by force & to have a marriage like mine she needs a husband like mine.

I also said she is naive & dumb if she thinks her husband will change because he doesn't care about her enough to even change his underwear every day (yeah, that is also a problem) & that if at this point she stays then her unhappiness is her own damn fault.