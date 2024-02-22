'AITA for telling my friend our daughters are no longer doing homework together?'

Implying another parent is messing up is bound to cause some tension, even if it's done with the best intentions.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her friend she's responsible for her own daughter's grades. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my friend that our daughters are no longer doing homework together and her kids grades are hers to manage?"

My daughter has a best friend, name Sara. They are both in 4th grade. The two girls would do their homework together at the schools after program. School ended at 2:30 and I would pick my kid up at 4ish. So they had time to do work. The issue started when I got a call for the teacher about cheating. Both girls homework were identical. Even any sentence questions were word for word.