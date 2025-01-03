'AITA for telling my friend they have a controlling girlfriend? I was left on read.'

But you need to remember that your friend is the one making these decisions, whether the gf influences them a certain direction or not. Your friend is the one who isn't making time for you. Your friend is the one who insists on bringing her gf to all interactions.

Your friend is the one who flakes on you over and over again. Your friend is the one who is ignoring the hurt she caused you. If your friend cares about your relationship in the way that you do, these things would not be happening. She is responsible for her own actions.