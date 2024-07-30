'AITA for telling my friend's boyfriend that I am not her best friend?' UPDATED 3X

ladivarei wrote:

Get better friends. You are who you surround yourself with.

Straysmom wrote:

A friend wouldn't use another friend for a jealousy scheme. She is not your friend & could have potentially endangered you if her BF was a crazy jealous type. I would drop a person who tried to use me like that.

EDIT: After reading the comments, I am inclined to tell Noah the truth. However, I feel he would still choose to believe Sofia over me. Moreover, I am worried he would think I am trying to break them up for my own selfish benefits.

I don't want him to think that I am her best friend who has feelings for her and hence, trying to break them up.

Would you have believed your partner's friend if they came forward and told you this? Won't you think that the friend is just manipulating into breaking you up?