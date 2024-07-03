'AITA for telling my future MIL I would uninvite her to my wedding?'

So I’ve read some other posts on here about crazy MIL situations, So buckle up because I think my future MIL is kinda crazy. Okay so I (26F) met my fiancé (28M) back in high school.
Ever since he introduced me to his parents his dad loves me but his mom isn’t a fan of me, I tried to get along with her but she really nothing to do with me.
One day we were over at my fiancés parents house for dinner to celebrate our engagement, his mom wasn’t too happy about it (as I expected) and as I was putting food on my plate she told me not to get too much...
Since I needed to work on losing some weight before the wedding, I do work out a bunch like going on jogs and going to the gym, I am not by any means skinny but her just saying that really made me feel insecure.
Recently just went wedding dress shopping and I didn’t really wanna take her with me but she insisted. So I decided to be nice and let her tag along.
I tried on a bunch of dresses and she hated every since one. I finally tried on a dress I fell in love with but she told me it was the ugliest one yet, I decided to go with that dress since I loved it, she told me no guy would ever wanna marry me if I was wearing that dress...
I told her since it’s not her wedding I could pick out what ever dress I wanted and after that she got really mad at me and stormed out the building.
Right after I got home from wedding dress shopping she had decided to call my fiancé, she was literally screaming on the phone telling him to end the engagement with me, I was so pissed at her I had to walk to the other room before I told her off.
A couple hours later I decided I had enough and I was going to tell her how it is, I sent her a message saying “if your going to continue being rude to me I don’t want you at my wedding, your more than welcome to come if you can be nice and respectful."
Yes I know it’s her son's wedding too but I don’t wanna be disrespected at my own wedding, my fiancé thinks I’m overreacting but I don’t. AITA?
NotACraicKiller said:
You don't have a fMIL problem, you have a fiancé problem. Yes, your fMIL is acting ridiculously; however, the real issue is that your fiancé should have shut down this behavior long ago.
His mother is being outrageous and treating you horribly, and he's not just letting it slide, he's telling you are overreacting by not wanting someone who has been denigrating you for years and who can't hold her tongue for 5 minutes at your wedding.
I would seriously reconsider this wedding until you two get some counseling. fMIL may end up getting what she wants and you two won't get married, but at least you won't live your life with constant abuse while your spineless husband sits on the sidelines. NTA.
emptingPenguin369 said:
NTA, but if I were in your position, I would uninvite myself from my wedding and not marry someone who didn't shut down his mother for all the years she's been disrespecting you. It's not like marrying this dude will somehow turn him into a supportive partner.
GothPenguin said:
Don’t marry someone who excuses and enables his mother’s behavior while accusing you of overreacting. Right now you’re getting a preview of what the rest of your lives will be like with MIL. NTA.
Apart-Ad-6518 said:
NTA 100%. "I was putting food on my plate she told me not to get too much since I needed to work on losing some weight before the wedding." You're really nice not to have uninvited her at that point.
"I told her since it’s not her wedding I could pick out what ever dress I wanted." Exactly. "I don’t wanna be disrespected at my own wedding, my fiancé thinks I’m overreacting."
No, you really aren't. You've been nice & forbearing in the face of atrocious behavior. Your fiance really needs to back you at this point. If he doesn't now MIL could prove to be a real thorn in your side after you marry.