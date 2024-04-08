'AITA for telling my GF to choose me or her BFF?' BFF finds post and shares her side. MAJOR UPDATES

When a guy shared about a conflict regarding his GF and her best friend on "Am I the A**hole?" he probably didn't expect his GF's best friend to find the post and share her side of the story. But that's exactly what happened! Life is full of surprises, and the internet is public. Two indisputable facts.

"AITA For Telling My Girlfriend to Choose Me or her Best Friend?"

Here's his original post:

My girlfriend (25F) and I (26M) have been together for four years. She's been best friends with her friend (also 25F) since middle school. Before I came into the picture they were attached at the hip and then the BFF got jealous of how often my girlfriend and I were together.