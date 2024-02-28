Man gives girlfriend an ultimatum: 'shave your body or we break up.' AITA?

I tried to like it, but I can’t. It doesn’t look good. I finally told her straight up that I don’t find it attractive. She didn’t like that, and said she doesn’t want me to be like “one of those men." I told her if she doesn’t shave I’m going to break up since I don’t find her attractive because of this. Let’s just say she got extremely pissed off, that I’m never gonna find a woman that shaves daily for me. AITA?

I thought I’d add some more info since some people trying to twist it. I never said shave daily. I even said in the post I don’t care about some body hair. She had her leg and armpit hair grown out for months all the while I’m asking her about it. It’s extremely long and not taken care of, and I cannot be forced to like it lol. I did not straight up told her I was going to break up with her, this was after multiple attempts of me trying to ask her about it and saying I was not attracted to it.