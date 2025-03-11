'AITA for telling my girlfriend to just let me watch a movie? She always talks through it.'

LonelyOwl68 wrote:

NTA. Sounds like you give her plenty of chances to tell you all about everything and she ignores them, only to start to talk when you start doing something on your own. If she's as consistent with this behavior as you say, it sounds like she's doing it with malice aforethought.

It has to be really frustrating, especially after you asked her why she does it and didn't get an answer. Maybe she's trying to keep your attention on her, instead of a movie or whatever else you are watching? She's also trying to shift the blame back on you, by saying you don't talk about anything interesting. (That's an insult, btw).

When you said the same thing about her topics, she's now mad and not talking at all. In other words, she's mad at you, because you told her the same thing about her, that she said about you.

It does sound like something she's doing on purpose, which makes it even more annoying. Can you maybe try wearing headphones to watch your movie? I'm thinking it might be easier to ignore her if you are wearing them.