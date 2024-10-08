'AITA for telling my husband he ruined our honeymoon?'

I stuck to my guns and thought I had made it clear that it wasn’t happening. Well, we arrive at our destination, and to my shock, his best friend and wife are waiting at the hotel lobby.

My husband had secretly invited them anyway, saying it would be “no big deal” and that we could still have our alone time. But the entire trip turned into group dinners, shared activities, and zero intimacy. I barely got any time with just him, and when I brought it up, he acted like I was overreacting. He said we could go on a "private vacation" another time, and that I should be grateful we got to travel at all.