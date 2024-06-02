'AITA for telling my husband he should marry his SIL since he's fawning all over her?' UPDATED 2X

"AITAH for telling my husband that he should marry his SIL if he is simping over her like that?"

[Simping = "giving too much attention and affection — whether through gifts, compliments, or acts of service — as a way of seeking validation from someone else."]

I don’t know if my husband is doing this on purpose or if he can’t control himself but he knows that it bothers me and still does it. He thinks the sun shines out of SIL’s butt. Nothing she says or does is wrong. When we visit he would talk about her for 3-4 days afterwards like he is in trance.

We visited last weekend to see the new baby. I swear he was paying more attention to her and the baby than he ever did with me and any of our children. He was complimenting everything from how she looked, how clean the house was, the delicious food. How she even made the bread.