"AITA for telling my husband his request for a 'dad-cation' is completely selfish? 🤰😡👶✈️"

So, I (21F) am currently 7 months pregnant with our first baby, and my husband (32M) has been super supportive throughout the pregnancy. He’s attended every appointment, helps out around the house more, and I really appreciate him for that. HOWEVER, a few days ago, he dropped this insane idea on me, and I’m still reeling.

He says he wants to go on a “dad-cation” after the baby is born… basically a vacation for just him. He wants to go somewhere with his friends to “unwind” after the stress of pregnancy and getting ready for the baby. He actually had the audacity to tell me that since I’ll get time off for maternity leave, he should get time off too, “just to relax.” 😳