'AITA for telling my husband to just be a father and figure out when our baby's hungry?' UPDATED 3X

“Tell me when to feed her and put her down. She's crying. Should I do it now or later? Whens her nap time?” “She won't stop crying what does she need?”

actual copy and paste from my messages I can tell this is condescending and he’s doing it to be petty.

I text out a long rant that I’m just trying to help him so he doesn’t have a hard time with her bc he gets very discouraged when she’s super fussy with him and I try to be the bigger person and emphasize that my help it come out of a place of love.