'AITA for telling my husband to return a puppy?' 'The kids were all excited.'

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

BoredofBin said:

You are NTA for not wanting the dog, as it's a huge commitment. You didn't ask for it and your husband didn't consider your opinion on it. However I do have a question - Why would your husband threaten separation twice, over a non-issue?

Why would he mention that you treat him like sh%$? Because this isn't just about the dog, you two have serious issues and need to work on those, if there is any hope for this marriage to survive.

OrangeCubit said: