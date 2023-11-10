"AITA for telling my husband's family they aren't allowed around my newborn anymore?"

I (30f) have a 6 week old baby and just told my husband's entire family that they are not allowed around her at all until she's 6-12 months. I made this decision without my husband and I don't feel I'm wrong at all and I refuse to back peddle from my decision regardless of how it makes him feel.

Long story short, both my MIL and my SIL came to see the baby last week and a few days following this, the baby is sick. Super congested, fussy, puking, etc. I bring her to her doctors, she's fine but has the upper respiratory infection. Doctors tell me to continue to breast feed on demand and they gave her an RSV vaccination.